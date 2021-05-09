Elise Stefanik, a Harvard graduate representing an upstate New York district, has stressed party unity and her unstinting loyalty to Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Elise Stefanik poised to replace Liz Cheney as Republicans split over Donald Trump’s election lie
- Cheney, the House Republican conference chair, has refused to endorse Trump’s claim that election fraud caused his 2020 defeat
- Stefanik, on the other hand, has demonstrated her loyalty to Trump, underlining the influence the former president wields over the party
