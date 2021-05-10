Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP
Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Famed Bangkok airport architect Helmut Jahn killed in US bicycle accident

  • Helmut Jahn killed when two vehicles struck the bicycle he was riding outside Chicago
  • His work internationally includes the Suvarnabhumi Airport terminal in Bangkok, Thailand

Topic |   Architecture and design
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:46am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP
Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE