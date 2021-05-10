Helmut Jahn in 1998. The famous German architect was behind some of the most impressive buildings in Chicago, Berlin and other cities. File photo: AP
Famed Bangkok airport architect Helmut Jahn killed in US bicycle accident
- Helmut Jahn killed when two vehicles struck the bicycle he was riding outside Chicago
- His work internationally includes the Suvarnabhumi Airport terminal in Bangkok, Thailand
Topic | Architecture and design
