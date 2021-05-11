A man walks past the headquarters of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU) in Moscow in December 2016. Photo: AFP A man walks past the headquarters of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU) in Moscow in December 2016. Photo: AFP
politico | Russian spy unit suspected of directed-energy attacks on US personnel

  • CIA Director William Burns is now receiving daily briefings on the investigation, which is focused on potential involvement by the notorious GRU
  • Victims report symptoms consistent with ‘Havana syndrome’, including headaches, loss of balance and hearing, ringing in the ears, and sometimes brain damage

POLITICO
Updated: 6:17am, 11 May, 2021

