A man walks past the headquarters of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU) in Moscow in December 2016. Photo: AFP
politico | Russian spy unit suspected of directed-energy attacks on US personnel
- CIA Director William Burns is now receiving daily briefings on the investigation, which is focused on potential involvement by the notorious GRU
- Victims report symptoms consistent with ‘Havana syndrome’, including headaches, loss of balance and hearing, ringing in the ears, and sometimes brain damage
Topic | Espionage
