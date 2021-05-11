Pfizer and BioNTech said in March that their two-dose vaccine regimen was shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds. Photo: AP
US authorises Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
- The Food and Drug Administration says the move brings the US ‘closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic’
- The course of Covid-19 is generally milder in children but they can pass it on to older, more vulnerable adults
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pfizer and BioNTech said in March that their two-dose vaccine regimen was shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds. Photo: AP