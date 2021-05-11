Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS
politico | What you need to know about the US Colonial Pipeline hack
- Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per of fuel for US East Coast, shut down Friday after ransomware attack
- Incident has shone a spotlight on the growing threat of digital extortion schemes
