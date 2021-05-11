Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS
Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS
Cybersecurity
World /  United States & Canada

politico | What you need to know about the US Colonial Pipeline hack

  • Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per of fuel for US East Coast, shut down Friday after ransomware attack
  • Incident has shone a spotlight on the growing threat of digital extortion schemes

Topic |   Cybersecurity
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:27am, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS
Fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE