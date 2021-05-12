The free rides build on existing vaccination programmes Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters The free rides build on existing vaccination programmes Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US touts free Uber and Lyft rides as vaccination rates fall

  • The White House is looking for new ways to motivate Americans to get their shots and hit Biden’s July 4 target
  • Other steps include inoculation sites at community colleges and funding for on-the-ground efforts to promote vaccinations

Reuters
Updated: 2:13am, 12 May, 2021

The free rides build on existing vaccination programmes Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters
