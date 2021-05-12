The free rides build on existing vaccination programmes Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US touts free Uber and Lyft rides as vaccination rates fall
- The White House is looking for new ways to motivate Americans to get their shots and hit Biden’s July 4 target
- Other steps include inoculation sites at community colleges and funding for on-the-ground efforts to promote vaccinations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The free rides build on existing vaccination programmes Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters