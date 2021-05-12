A makeshift memorial is seen in March outside an Atlanta-area massage business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred. Photo: AP A makeshift memorial is seen in March outside an Atlanta-area massage business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred. Photo: AP
A makeshift memorial is seen in March outside an Atlanta-area massage business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred. Photo: AP
Atlanta shooting suspect indicted for murder, with prosecutor to seek hate crime charges and death penalty

  • Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of killing eight people, including six Asian women, in a shooting spree at three massage parlours
  • Earlier statements that Long was a sex addict and apparently lashed out at businesses he viewed as a temptation had drawn outrage and scepticism

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Updated: 3:04am, 12 May, 2021

