A makeshift memorial is seen in March outside an Atlanta-area massage business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred. Photo: AP
Atlanta shooting suspect indicted for murder, with prosecutor to seek hate crime charges and death penalty
- Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of killing eight people, including six Asian women, in a shooting spree at three massage parlours
- Earlier statements that Long was a sex addict and apparently lashed out at businesses he viewed as a temptation had drawn outrage and scepticism
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
