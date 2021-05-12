A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Energy
World /  United States & Canada

Panic buying in US as petrol pumps run dry after Colonial Pipeline hack

  • Prices rise at petrol stations, with Biden administration urging motorists not to hoard
  • Authorities say the pipeline restart in a few days, after it was shut down by a ransomware attack

Topic |   Energy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:32am, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE