A customer gets help filling up on petrol at a Costco in Charlotte, North Carolina, as other wait in line on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Panic buying in US as petrol pumps run dry after Colonial Pipeline hack
- Prices rise at petrol stations, with Biden administration urging motorists not to hoard
- Authorities say the pipeline restart in a few days, after it was shut down by a ransomware attack
Topic | Energy
