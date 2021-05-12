Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

House Republicans oust Liz Cheney for rejecting Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ over ‘stolen election’

  • A defiant Cheney told reporters that she would lead the fight to bring her party back to ‘fundamental principles of conservatism’
  • The action signalled that Trump has solidified his hold over House Republicans

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:58pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE