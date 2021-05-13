TV host Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room with the Carol Burnett award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2020. Photo: AFP
Ellen DeGeneres ending her show after turbulent year that ‘destroyed’ her
- The US celebrity had faced accusations of a toxic work environment on the set of her long-running chat show
- As for the future, the comic says she is up for a return to acting, in addition to doing more work to benefit animals and the environment
Topic | Fame and celebrity
TV host Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room with the Carol Burnett award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2020. Photo: AFP