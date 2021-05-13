A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Energy
World /  United States & Canada

Do not fill plastic bags with petrol, US warns as shortages grow after Colonial Pipeline hack

  • Drivers race to top up their tanks before Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the peak summer driving season
  • A ransomware attack on the key pipeline has halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments

Topic |   Energy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:14am, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A plastic bag covers a pump handle at a petrol station in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE