Storage tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Storage tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Colonial Pipeline restarts after hack caused six-day shutdown, US fuel shortage

  • The company took systems offline after a ransomware attack, prompting high prompt prices and panic buying
  • Authorities have blamed the hack on DarkSide, a group linked to Russia or Eastern Europe

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:42am, 13 May, 2021

