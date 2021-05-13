Storage tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Colonial Pipeline restarts after hack caused six-day shutdown, US fuel shortage
- The company took systems offline after a ransomware attack, prompting high prompt prices and panic buying
- Authorities have blamed the hack on DarkSide, a group linked to Russia or Eastern Europe
