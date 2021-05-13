John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

politico | John Kerry says trusting China on climate would be ‘stupid and malpractice’

  • Biden’s climate envoy says he discussed a unified strategy with European Union foreign ministers earlier this week to deal with China and other nations
  • He added that the administration is not simply ‘relying on someone’s word’ to ensure Beijing meets its climate pledges

Topic |   US-China relations
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:28am, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE