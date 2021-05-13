John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference at the White House in April. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | John Kerry says trusting China on climate would be ‘stupid and malpractice’
- Biden’s climate envoy says he discussed a unified strategy with European Union foreign ministers earlier this week to deal with China and other nations
- He added that the administration is not simply ‘relying on someone’s word’ to ensure Beijing meets its climate pledges
Topic | US-China relations
