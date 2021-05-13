A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters
Do we really need coronavirus vaccine booster shots?

  • Top scientists says there is growing evidence that a first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection against the virus and its variants
  • But some health experts say vaccine makers are right to plan ahead for boosters given the uncertainty over what will be needed in the long run

Updated: 7:36pm, 13 May, 2021

