Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS
Colonial Pipeline paid Eastern European hackers nearly US$5 million in ransom
- The company paid the extortion fee in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the cyberattack
- Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast
Topic | United States
Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS