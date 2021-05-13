Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS
Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Colonial Pipeline paid Eastern European hackers nearly US$5 million in ransom

  • The company paid the extortion fee in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the cyberattack
  • Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast

Topic |   United States
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:40pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS
Colonial Pipeline became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages along the East Coast. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE