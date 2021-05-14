US President Joe Biden removes his face mask before speaking in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 6. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden removes his face mask before speaking in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 6. Photo: Reuters
Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks indoors, says US CDC

  • The agency also says fully vaccinated Americans will not need to physically distance in most places, hoping the new guidance will prod more people to get jabs
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky emphasised that those who have not been vaccinated or who have Covid-19 symptoms should continue to wear them

Reuters
Updated: 3:20am, 14 May, 2021

