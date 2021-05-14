The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP
The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Amazing’ escape for pilots, passenger after plane nearly ripped in half in mid-air crash

  • Two aircraft collided near Denver, but managed to land safely despite the damage
  • One pilot used a parachute to slow his plane’s descent, while the other requested an emergency landing without knowing how badly his aircraft was damaged

Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:43am, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP
The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE