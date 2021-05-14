The Key Lime Air Metroliner sustained substantial damage to the tail section. Photo: CBS Denver via AP
‘Amazing’ escape for pilots, passenger after plane nearly ripped in half in mid-air crash
- Two aircraft collided near Denver, but managed to land safely despite the damage
- One pilot used a parachute to slow his plane’s descent, while the other requested an emergency landing without knowing how badly his aircraft was damaged
