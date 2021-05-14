US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a hearing with the House Ways and Means committee at Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a hearing with the House Ways and Means committee at Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US needs new legal tools to combat China threats, says trade chief Katherine Tai

  • Tai told US lawmakers that existing trade laws seek to protect US firms after they have already been harmed, rather than anticipating and preventing damage
  • New tools could lay the groundwork for future new tariffs to shield more US industries or be used as leverage in negotiations.

Updated: 6:32am, 14 May, 2021

