The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside taken down by unknown actors
- Security firm Recorded Future said the ransomware gang admitted in a web post that it lost access to certain servers used for its payments
- Darkside was behind the attack on Colonial Pipeline that forced the shutdown of its network shipping fuel across the eastern US
Topic | United States
