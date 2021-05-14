The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside taken down by unknown actors

  • Security firm Recorded Future said the ransomware gang admitted in a web post that it lost access to certain servers used for its payments
  • Darkside was behind the attack on Colonial Pipeline that forced the shutdown of its network shipping fuel across the eastern US

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:25pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
The Colonial Pipeline returned to operations following a cyberattack that disrupted fuel supply for the eastern US for days. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE