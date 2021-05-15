MIT grad Qinxuan Pan is a person of interest in the killing of Yale student Kevin Jiang in New Haven, Long Island, Connecticut, US on February 6.
Suspect in killing of Yale university student Kevin Jiang arrested in Alabama
- An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in February.
- Pan, a US citizen who was born in Shanghai, is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. Police have not disclosed a motive
Topic | Gun violence in the US
