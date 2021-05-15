Peter Debbins, a former Army Green Beret, was arrested in August last year. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP Peter Debbins, a former Army Green Beret, was arrested in August last year. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP
Former US Army Green Beret sentenced to 15 years in prison for Russian espionage

  • In a handwritten confession, Peter Dzibinski Debbins wrote that in 1997, he gave Russian intelligence a signed statement saying ‘I want to serve Russia’
  • Debbins entered active-duty Army service in 1998 and by then had already committed to serve the Russians, assigned the code name ‘Ikar Lesnikov’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:16am, 15 May, 2021

