Peter Debbins, a former Army Green Beret, was arrested in August last year. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP
Former US Army Green Beret sentenced to 15 years in prison for Russian espionage
- In a handwritten confession, Peter Dzibinski Debbins wrote that in 1997, he gave Russian intelligence a signed statement saying ‘I want to serve Russia’
- Debbins entered active-duty Army service in 1998 and by then had already committed to serve the Russians, assigned the code name ‘Ikar Lesnikov’
Topic | United States
