Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d‘une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” has sold for US$103.4 million at Christie’s in New York. Photo: AFP
Picasso oil painting sells for more than US$100 million at New York auction
- The portrait of Picasso’s French lover Marie-Therese was snapped up by an online bidder in California, Christie’s said
- Thursday’s auction marked the fifth work by the Spanish painter to have sold for more than US$100 million
Topic | Art
