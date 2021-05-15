Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d‘une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” has sold for US$103.4 million at Christie’s in New York. Photo: AFP Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d‘une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” has sold for US$103.4 million at Christie’s in New York. Photo: AFP
Picasso oil painting sells for more than US$100 million at New York auction

  • The portrait of Picasso’s French lover Marie-Therese was snapped up by an online bidder in California, Christie’s said
  • Thursday’s auction marked the fifth work by the Spanish painter to have sold for more than US$100 million

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19am, 15 May, 2021

Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d‘une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” has sold for US$103.4 million at Christie’s in New York. Photo: AFP Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d‘une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” has sold for US$103.4 million at Christie’s in New York. Photo: AFP
