Liz Cheney after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair. Photo: TNS
Cheney regrets voting for Trump in 2020 after being stripped of Republican leadership
- US Republicans voted to replace her as their new House conference chair with Elise Stefanik, a vocal support of the former president
- Cheney, whose father was vice-president under George W. Bush, has repeatedly criticised Trump’s lies about election fraud
Topic | US Politics
