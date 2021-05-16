Henry McCollum after being released from Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, US on Friday. Photo: AP
Two men wrongfully sent to death row for rape and murder in 1983 awarded $75 million in damages
- Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence that pointed to a convicted murderer exonerated them
- Lawyers for the men have said they were scared teenagers who had low IQs when they were questioned by police and coerced into confessing
Topic | United States
Henry McCollum after being released from Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, US on Friday. Photo: AP