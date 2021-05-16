Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
‘Kobe was one of a kind’, Vanessa Bryant says in moving speech at Basketball Hall of Fame
- The late LA Lakers player was inducted almost 16 months after he and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash
- Vanessa Bryant delivered an emotional speech about her husband’s love for basketball, his family, teammates and fans
