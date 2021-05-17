India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Missing Bengal tiger found unharmed after roaming Texas suburbs for a week

  • The owner of the animal was seen in social media videos last week kissing the untethered tiger before placing it into his car and driving off
  • India the tiger was handed over to police and moved to an animal sanctuary on Sunday, police said

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:07am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE