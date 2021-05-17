India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Missing Bengal tiger found unharmed after roaming Texas suburbs for a week
- The owner of the animal was seen in social media videos last week kissing the untethered tiger before placing it into his car and driving off
- India the tiger was handed over to police and moved to an animal sanctuary on Sunday, police said
Topic | United States
India, a nine-month-old Bengal tiger, safely in a cage in Houston, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP