Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
Top US adviser Anthony Fauci says coronavirus pandemic has exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’
- Fauci said the ‘effects of racism’ have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt minorities during the pandemic
- Fauci said people should not forget that infectious disease has disproportionally hospitalised and killed people of colour
