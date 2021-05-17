People wave flags during a demonstration to voice support for the people of Palestine at Toronto City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Police use tear gas as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
- Several hundred demonstrators, draped in Israeli flags, had gathered in a central Montreal square to express solidarity with the Jewish state
- Tensions rose with the arrival of pro-Palestinian demonstrators and clashes soon broke out
Topic | Canada
