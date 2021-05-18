US congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, arrives for meeting at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg US congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, arrives for meeting at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Blow to Matt Gaetz, US congressman linked to sex trafficking case, as associate pleads guilty

  • Florida official Joel Greenberg agrees to cooperate with prosecutors, may implicate Republican lawmaker
  • Investigators want to determine whether Gaetz, a staunch Trump supporter, had sex with the same 17-year-old Greenberg was accused of trafficking

Reuters
Updated: 3:23am, 18 May, 2021

