A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP
US mother Yui Inoue denies killing her 2 children with meat cleaver
- The bodies of the 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found in their flat lacerated, mutilated and ‘almost completely decapitated’
- Inoue, 40, earlier told police that ‘she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children’
Topic | Crime
