A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP
A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

US mother Yui Inoue denies killing her 2 children with meat cleaver

  • The bodies of the 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found in their flat lacerated, mutilated and ‘almost completely decapitated’
  • Inoue, 40, earlier told police that ‘she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children’

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:44am, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP
A police booking photo shows Yui Inoue, 40, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of her children. Photo: Tempe Police Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE