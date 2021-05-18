It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP
politico | Pentagon weighs keeping Trump-era change to ‘psychological operations’
- Under the former administration, the defence department quietly moved to fast-track authorisation for the military’s influence campaigns abroad
- The Pentagon is mulling whether to maintain the change as it shifts focus to Russia and China, where information operations are at the forefront of the conflict
Topic | US-China relations
