It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP
It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Pentagon weighs keeping Trump-era change to ‘psychological operations’

  • Under the former administration, the defence department quietly moved to fast-track authorisation for the military’s influence campaigns abroad
  • The Pentagon is mulling whether to maintain the change as it shifts focus to Russia and China, where information operations are at the forefront of the conflict

Topic |   US-China relations
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:07am, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP
It is unclear whether Pentagon officials have used the new fast-track authority to conduct recent operations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE