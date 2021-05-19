US actor Dwayne Johnson’s mother is from the Pacific island of American Samoa. Photo: TNS
Asians face ‘epidemic of invisibility’ in Hollywood’s top films, study finds
- Only 44 out of 1,300 recent top-grossing movies had Asian or Pacific Islander leads – and a third of those roles were played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- Two-thirds of API characters had non-American accents, were hyper-sexualised, subject to racial slurs or fell into another stereotype, researchers said
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
