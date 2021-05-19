US Congresswoman Grace Meng (left, with congresswoman Judy Chu) speaks on the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Congress passes bill to fight hate crimes against Asian-Americans
- Racist attacks are on the rise, but critics fear the legislation relies too much on law enforcement and provides little funding to address underlying issues
- The bill now goes to President Biden, who has said he will sign it into law
