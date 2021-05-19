Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook
Grisly death of US teen Maggie Long a possible hate crime, FBI says
- Maggie Long was set on fire, burned alive, at her family’s home in 2017
- FBI investigates possible new leads, still no arrests have been made
Topic | United States
Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook