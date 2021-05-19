Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook
Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Grisly death of US teen Maggie Long a possible hate crime, FBI says

  • Maggie Long was set on fire, burned alive, at her family’s home in 2017
  • FBI investigates possible new leads, still no arrests have been made

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:04am, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook
Maggie Long died in 2017 in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE