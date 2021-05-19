Smoke billows following Israeli air strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Biden tells Israel’s Netanyahu he wants ‘significant de-escalation’ in Gaza
- The US president asked the Israeli prime minister to move ‘toward the path to a ceasefire,’ according to a White House statement
- At least 213 people, including 61 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10
Topic | Israel
