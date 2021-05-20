People embrace outside after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on May 6. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP People embrace outside after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on May 6. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Hero teacher disarmed US school shooter, then hugged her until help came

  • When gunshots rang out, Krista Gneiting directed children at Rigby Middle School to safety and rushed to help a wounded victim
  • The maths teacher then took the gun out of the shooter’s hand and held her close until police arrived

Updated: 4:58am, 20 May, 2021

