US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Top US, Russia diplomats spar in Iceland as they seek to tackle ‘serious differences’
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets counterpart Sergey Lavrov in person for the first time, at low point in relationship between Washington and Moscow
- Issues facing the two sides include Ukraine, the Arctic, the Kremlin’s treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and alleged cyberattacks by Russian hackers
Topic | Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland on Wednesday. Photo: AP