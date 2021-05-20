Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the US Capitol during the January 6 attack. Photo: TNS Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the US Capitol during the January 6 attack. Photo: TNS
US Politics
US House approves Capitol attack probe as 35 Republicans defy Donald Trump

  • The modest but still significant number of defectors highlights a rift in the Republican Party as its leaders seek to downplay the deadly siege
  • The measure now goes to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican ‘yes’ votes they will need to prevail

Associated Press
Updated: 7:31am, 20 May, 2021

