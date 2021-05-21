Qinxuan Pan has been charged with murder and larceny in connection with the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on February 6. Photo: Handout
Bail set at US$20 million for murder suspect Qinxuan Pan, charged with killing Yale graduate Kevin Jiang
- Qinxuan Pan, a US citizen born in Shanghai, is accused of shooting Kevin Jiang multiple times
- Pan’s lawyer says client is an ‘affable’ young man and that he intends to plead not guilty
