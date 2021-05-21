Nathan Copeland: ‘I am the first human in the world to have implants in the sensory cortex that they can use to stimulate my brain directly’. Photo: AFP
Brain-controlled robotic arm gives paralysed man sense of touch
- Test subject Nathan Copeland could ‘feel’ sensations from robotic arm thanks to tiny electrodes implanted in his brain
- The 34-year-old was in a car accident that left him without the use of his hands or legs
