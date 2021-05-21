US first lady Jill Biden holds the hand of a woman receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US teams up with dating apps to promote coronavirus vaccinations
- The White House is partnering with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot
- Apps like BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
