The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP
The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP
Climate change
World /  United States & Canada

In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

  • Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as a major step to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times
  • Move means countries like China that still back coal are increasingly isolated and could face more pressure to stop

Topic |   Climate change
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:14am, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP
The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE