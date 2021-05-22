The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP
In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal
- Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as a major step to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times
- Move means countries like China that still back coal are increasingly isolated and could face more pressure to stop
Topic | Climate change
The sun rises behind the cooling towers at Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: AFP