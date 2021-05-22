State Senator Anthony Bouchard chats with state troopers in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in January. Photo: The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP
US State Senator Anthony Bouchard reveals he got 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18
- The Republican, who is seeking to unseat congresswoman Liz Cheney next year, made the disclosure in an online video in bid to get ahead of the story
- Bouchard compared the relationship to Romeo and Juliet, and said news of his previous marriage was coming to light because of ‘dirty politics’
