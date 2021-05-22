State Senator Anthony Bouchard chats with state troopers in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in January. Photo: The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP State Senator Anthony Bouchard chats with state troopers in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in January. Photo: The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP
US State Senator Anthony Bouchard reveals he got 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18

  • The Republican, who is seeking to unseat congresswoman Liz Cheney next year, made the disclosure in an online video in bid to get ahead of the story
  • Bouchard compared the relationship to Romeo and Juliet, and said news of his previous marriage was coming to light because of ‘dirty politics’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:27am, 22 May, 2021

