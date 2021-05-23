Michael Thomas, a former federal prison guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself, leaves court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards to avoid jail sentence in agreement with prosecutors
- The financier and registered sex offender was found after he hanged himself in his New York City prison cell
- Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet when they should have been monitoring Epstein on August 10, 2019
Topic | United States
