Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP
CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments about Native Americans
- ‘We birthed a nation from nothing,’ Santorum said. ‘Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’
- Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, called Santorum ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’
