Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP
Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments about Native Americans

  • ‘We birthed a nation from nothing,’ Santorum said. ‘Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’
  • Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, called Santorum ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:43am, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP
Senator Rick Santorum has been dropped by CNN after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE