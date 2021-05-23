Haitian immigrants and supporters rally to reject a decision to terminate TPS for Haitians in New York in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden protects thousands of Haitians from deportation with ‘temporary humanitarian protections’ measure
- Under TPS, foreigners can temporarily live and work in the US if authorities determine that conditions in their country are too dangerous
- The Biden administration’s decision could benefit more than 100,000 Haitians, immigration activists say
Topic | Joe Biden
