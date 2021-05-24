Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist after speaking at a memorial and rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist after speaking at a memorial and rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
George Floyd’s family and activists hold rally to mark one-year anniversary of killing

  • Activists and citizens in Minneapolis marched on Sunday for one of several events planned nationwide to mark the anniversary
  • Tuesday will mark one year since Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck

Associated Press
Updated: 6:41am, 24 May, 2021

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist after speaking at a memorial and rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist after speaking at a memorial and rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
