Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP
China and Russia could fill void in Middle East if US reduces its presence, senior general warns
- Leaders in the region worry that worry America’s pivot to Asia means they will be left without the troops, ships, aircraft and other military aid
- ‘Russia and China will be looking very closely to see if a vacuum opens that they can exploit,’ Marine General Frank McKenzie said
Topic | US-China relations
