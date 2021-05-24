Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP
Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

China and Russia could fill void in Middle East if US reduces its presence, senior general warns

  • Leaders in the region worry that worry America’s pivot to Asia means they will be left without the troops, ships, aircraft and other military aid
  • ‘Russia and China will be looking very closely to see if a vacuum opens that they can exploit,’ Marine General Frank McKenzie said

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:40pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP
Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE