The Michael Monsoor, a Zumwalt-class destroyer. Photo: LA Times/TNS
US Navy’s fleet woes means it’s ‘not ready to meet threat from China’: analyst

  • The US Navy’s troubles, from propulsion failures to rusty ships, come amid issues such as the South China Sea tensions and an emboldened Russian navy
  • A navy official says it’s now on a ‘positive trajectory’ but it will have to rebuild confidence under congressional scrutiny as it prepares a new strategic plan

Associated Press
Updated: 9:21pm, 24 May, 2021

