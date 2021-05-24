The Michael Monsoor, a Zumwalt-class destroyer. Photo: LA Times/TNS
US Navy’s fleet woes means it’s ‘not ready to meet threat from China’: analyst
- The US Navy’s troubles, from propulsion failures to rusty ships, come amid issues such as the South China Sea tensions and an emboldened Russian navy
- A navy official says it’s now on a ‘positive trajectory’ but it will have to rebuild confidence under congressional scrutiny as it prepares a new strategic plan
Topic | United States
The Michael Monsoor, a Zumwalt-class destroyer. Photo: LA Times/TNS