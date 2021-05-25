Unlike most of the other leading contenders, Andrew Yang has never held a job in city government before. Photo: Reuters Unlike most of the other leading contenders, Andrew Yang has never held a job in city government before. Photo: Reuters
New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang mocked as ‘tourist’ after naming favourite subway station

  • Yang nominated Times Square as his favourite stop, prompting social media users to question whether he’s a ‘real New Yorker’
  • Yang, the former presidential candidate, is among the leading candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:50pm, 25 May, 2021

